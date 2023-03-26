The future of Grey’s Anatomy has been revealed.

The popular TV show, which is the longest-running primetime medical drama in history, has been renewed for a 20th season.

It comes after lead character Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) exited the show during the 19th season.

Speaking about her decision to leave the show, Ellen told Drew Barrymore on her chat show last year: “I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me and I’ve loved a lot of the experience. Listen, it’s just, I gotta mix it up a little bit.”

“I’m 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new or I’m literally gonna turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day.”

“I mean, 19 years, that’s more than people keep their kids in their house, like people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college. So this is like me like going away to college.”

Kelly McCreary, who played Dr Maggie Pearce on the show, recently confirmed she will not return for the show’s next season.

She said: “After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honour to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy.”

“Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”