The full confirmed cast for Love Is Blind UK – Including THREE Irish contestants

The full confirmed cast for the second series of Love Is Blind UK has been announced, including three Irish contestants.

Just like the US version, the series will see singletons choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, this series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Love Is Blind UK will premiere on Netflix on August 13th.

Check out the full cast lineup below:

Tara

33, Wicklow, Ireland, Café Owner

@tarakmason

Tara finds it tough to meet men in Wicklow because the dating pool is relatively small. Her last relationship ended 18 months ago after more than two years together because she felt they were recycling the same jokes and small talk. Tara was told by a fortune teller that she’d be engaged by September, so watch this space!

Billy

35, Bangor, Northern Ireland, Army Physical Trainer

@billy_jervis_jnr

Billy has been single since his divorce five years ago and finds the modern-day dating world ‘a complete minefield.’ He often feels like the third wheel as most of his friends are settled down and as a result, doesn’t socialise as much as he used to. Divorce hasn’t put Billy off marriage and he’s keen to be a husband again and start a family with his life partner.

Christine

35, Limerick, Ireland, HR Operations Lead

@christineh12489

Christine has had her fair share of heartbreak and admits that bad boys are her downfall. The Monica from Friends lookalike finds it hard to date in her small rural town where the guys are already snapped up.

As an only child, Christine would love to be able to provide her parents with a grandchild and is hoping the experiment will lead to the white wedding she’s always dreamed of.

Demola

30, Essex, Financial Analyst

@demolaayilara14

Demola has thought about every detail of his wedding day from a young age and is looking for a wife he can be emotionally in tune with. He has been single for two years following an eight-year relationship which ended because he didn’t feel able to be vulnerable with her. Family is hugely important to Demola and he hopes to emulate his parents’ long-lasting marriage.

Jed

31, Essex, Configuration Manager

@jedchouman

Having been single for a year, Jed is hoping Love is Blind UK will help him find a wife and start a family. His dad is Lebanese and Muslim and although Jed is not religious himself, he holds quite traditional values when it comes to romance. He’s the only single one left of his large group of friends who affectionately nicknamed him ‘the 3rd wheel.’

Sarover

29, Buckinghamshire, Medical Company Owner

@saroveraujla

Sarover grew up in a modern Indian family and has never had a serious relationship or dated outside of her ethnic background before. Growing up, she believed that a boyfriend should be the one she intended to marry and, as a result, ended up friend-zoning men. The eldest of three sisters,

Sarover is the only one who is single and is ready to take charge of her love life in the Pods.

Charlie

28, Essex, Electrical Engineer

@charlie_antony1

Self-confessed ‘cheeky chappy’ Charlie has had his confidence and trust dented in the past, but now feels ready to settle down. A former “Jack the Lad” and party boy, Charlie has put those days behind him and is looking for an older, more mature woman to do life with.

Jack

33, London, App Creator

@jackrogers7

In his career, Jack is the brains behind some of the world’s biggest dating apps, but hasn’t been able to find his own forever swipe right. At the age of 30 Jack was rushed to hospital with appendicitis. Weeks later he was informed that a cancerous tumour had been found on his appendix. This completely turned his world upside down, especially as he was only 30 at the time. He has since been given the all-clear and has vowed never to take his health for granted again.

Ross M

30, Cheshire, Barber Shop Owner

@rossmillington1

Ross M was brought up by his single mum after his dad left the family when he was just four. His stepfather has been in his life since he was 14 and he sees him as the dad he never had. Ross M has been single for a year and admits his downfall is the fear of being hurt again.

Holly

30, London, Private Chef

@hollyjkingdon

Holly’s culinary business took off two years ago when her LinkedIn profile blew up and went viral, and now her clients include everyone from celebrities to schoolchildren. She wears her heart on her sleeve and tends to fall for guys quickly but finds it difficult to meet men who are emotionally available. She’s hoping that will change with Love is Blind UK.

Laurie

37, London, Interior Stylist

@llauriemariee

Laurie has been single for three years since splitting from her boyfriend over the two of them wanting different futures. She tends to date younger men and friends think this is where her love life is going wrong. Laurie is throwing herself into the experiment as she feels she’s tried every other method of meeting someone and is now happy to give something unconventional a go.

Ashleigh

30, Surrey, Cabin Crew Manager

@ashleighberryy

Serial dater Ashleigh is fed up with men who enjoy the kudos of going out with an air hostess but refuse to commit. Single for four years, she wants to meet someone who she connects with emotionally and lay down the foundations to start a family.

Nicknamed ‘combat Barbie’ due to her links to the army cadets, Ashleigh is into pole fitness, callisthenics and loves a man in uniform!

Ross B

32, Dunstable, Builder

@rossbfrd

Rom-com lover Ross B, has been single for four years and is looking for a ‘movie kind of love’ with someone who will also be his best friend. After studying event management at uni, he joined the army but was forced to leave when he was injured. Ross B has been through a weight loss journey and is now a committed gym-goer who is looking for his perfect workout buddy.

Bardha

32, London, Sales and Marketing Director

@praddz

Bardha had been engaged to be married when she found messages to another girl on her ex-fiancé’s phone. She ended the relationship immediately but still dreams of her happy ever after and would love her mother, who has battled cancer, to walk her down the aisle.

Born in Kosovo, Bardha came to the UK as a young girl with her family to flee the war in her homeland. She says it’s unusual in her culture for a woman of her age to be unmarried and her parents would love to see her settled down.

Amy

33, Brecon, Wales

Primary School Teacher

@amyjanevs

Amy has been single for two years since her last relationship broke down when she suggested they start a family. She describes herself as the ‘life and soul of the party’ and has recently moved back to her native Wales after living in Dubai for the last few years. Now back on home soil, family-orientated Amy feels more than ready to find someone to build a future with

Kal

32, Wigan, Gym Owner

@kaleemxpasha

Kal has had relationships in the past, but none have lasted longer than a year. His dad is Pakistani and his mother is English and he is part of a large, close-knit family. Seeing two of his brothers happily married and one with a baby has spurred Kal on to find a girl he can build a future with.

Megan

28, London, Dancer and Fitness Instructor

@meganjupp

Megan says her best asset is her fiery red hair and she always brings the energy with her. Single for the last two years, she finds it difficult to meet people due to the travelling required in her line of work.

She also reckons a lot of men don’t take her profession seriously which could also be hindering her from finding someone ready to settle down.

Tom

35, London, Retired pub landlord

@tom.jackson88

Described by those who know him as a bit of a ‘Del Boy’, Tom moved back from Dubai and bought his old local pub in London when it went up for sale. He has since sold the pub which has freed up time to focus on his love life. Tom, who grew up in a busy household with his three brothers and three foster sisters, has been single for a year and is more ready than ever to share his life.

Loll

31, Bedfordshire, Account Manager, Sales

@lollsturgess

Loll’s friends would describe her as a ‘loose cannon’ and the one with all the outrageous dating stories. Loll’s grandparents were married for nearly 70 years and she hopes to find the same happiness they did. Loll would love to find someone to drink red wine and make pasta with her in the kitchen, with ‘That’s Amore’ on repeat in the background.

Chris

33, Sussex, Data Analyst

@cobyrne5

Chris is a hopeless romantic and isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve and shower his potential partners with thoughtful gifts and date ideas. Despite this, Chris has been single for a year and thinks his struggle to find love is down to his failure to prioritise himself. Chris is a self confessed nerd with a love of numbers, but still hasn’t found ‘The One’ and he is hoping Love is Blind UK can change that.

Danielle

33, Portsmouth, Estate Agent

@imdaniellekelly

Business owner Danielle thinks her career success makes dating difficult but is hoping to meet someone whose work ethic matches her own. She has been cheated on several times in the past which means she sometimes finds it difficult to trust but feels ready to be open and honest as she looks to find The One.

Yolanda

26, Hampshire, Specialist Occupational Therapist

@simply_yolandita

Adrenaline junkie Yolanda has been single for two years. When she was 15, she accidentally walked into a window and ended up in a coma but has learned to be proud of her scars. Although she’s the youngest in the experiment, Yolanda feels mature beyond her years and more than ready for marriage.

James

36, Skegness, Real Estate Manager

@jamesclarky_

James has been married before and has two daughters, aged eight and 10, with his ex-wife. He says his girls are his biggest achievements and he would love to have more children in the future.

James used to divide his time between the UK and Thailand where his mum is from. He reckons not being in one place for long has affected his love life.

Katisha

31, Dumfries, Scotland, Nanny and Makeup Artist

@katkinson1

The eldest of seven children, Katisha has been single for more than six years and feels eternally unlucky in love. She says she needs the help of the experiment to widen her search and find men outside of her small hometown who are ready to commit. Katisha has a lot of love to give and is looking for a husband, not a boyfriend.

Sophie

8, Manchester (originally Shropshire), Senior Commercial Manager

@slw.3

Despite ending a five-year relationship a year ago, law graduate Sophie doesn’t think she’s ever been in love and says she’s scared of having her heart broken. Sophie admits she can be confrontational but thinks her over-protective dad and four brothers could be the reason she’s still single. She’s most attracted to men who can stand up for themselves and won’t let her walk all over them.

Kieran

28, London, Gaming Entrepreneur

@kierandarby

Mensa member Kieran founded a company which saw him named in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list. He has been single for 18 months and has had a seven-year relationship which ended when he realised his heart was no longer in it. Kieran says playing the field isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and he’s looking for someone he can totally relax with and show his nerdy side too!

Javan

28, Kent, Health Coach

@javenspalmer

Javen was on Crystal Palace’s books until the age of 18 when a heartbreaking injury put an end to his promising football career. He has never had a serious relationship and was happy to be single in his early twenties. Javen says he attracts the wrong kind of girls and hopes that the experiment will be a chance to break the mould.

Aanu

29, Essex, Singer

@aanumusic

As a singer, Aanu is often performing at weddings so is surrounded by other people’s love stories which reminds her of how lonely she is in her own personal life. Disillusioned with the dating scene, she has only had one serious relationship of four years and is starting to lose faith in finding lasting love. Aanu prides herself on being a strong woman, but what she really longs for is to settle down and build a family.

Patrick

33, London, Human Design Coach

@projectorpatrick

Spiritual Patrick has an online Human Design business with clients all over the world – he is guided by his spleen and will be relying on this to help him through the Love is Blind UK process. An avid traveller, he comes from Nigerian and Jamaican heritage and has been single for a year. Patrick believes relationships need to be magnetic, but he has yet to be drawn to that special someone.

Jordan

29, Bristol, Lift Engineer

@pugs.94

Jordan’s parents divorced when he was 17 which has made him determined to make his own marriage a success. He’s been single for a year and says he hasn’t felt ready for anything serious until now. His upcoming 30th birthday has made him change his mindset and he’s fully prepared to put aside his previously ‘unrealistic standards’ and meet his wife on Love is Blind UK.