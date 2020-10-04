The final contestant for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice has been announced

The final contestant for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice has...

Rufus Hound has been announced as the final contestant to join the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The comedian confirmed the exciting news on Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best this morning.

Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear!”

“And so this point has arrived and they said ‘we’ll pay you’ and I said ‘do you know something? I love ice skating!'”

We’ve H̶o̶u̶n̶d̶ found our next skating star… Welcome to the class of 2021 @RufusHound 🤩 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/7RX9WdN5Ke — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 4, 2020

“Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last twenty years in the pub mainly!”

Rufus added: “The God’s honest truth is, as life goes on, you find yourself at a moment where you go right I could do this, I could do that, I could have a go…”

“And actually the adventure of it is doing things that you might start off thinking not in a million years and then fate conspires and you end up doing the most fun things.”

Rufus has joined the line-up alongside Billie Faiers, Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present Dancing On Ice early next year.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will also reprise their roles as judges.

