It's been 27 years since the hit film debuted

The cast of Hocus Pocus are FINALLY reuniting next month

The cast of Hocus Pocas will finally reunite after 27 years, as they join forces to raise money for charity.

The hit 1993 film tells the story of three sister witches who return from the dead to terrorise the town of Salem, and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The actresses will reunite next month for a virtual fundraising event in aid of the New York Restoration Project, with the event entitled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.

According to the event’s website, the fundraiser will be “the most delightful, family-friendly and pandemic-safe Halloween shows of the year” – with the money raised aiding NYRP’s environmental justice work.

Virtual classes from the Sanderson Sisters Charm School as well as limited edition merchandise have also been made available in the lead-up to the event.

The reunion will take place on October 30th, with tickets available HERE.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.