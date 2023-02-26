The best TV shows joining Netflix this week – including a new season of Sex/Life

Netflix are adding a slate of new TV shows to their platform in the coming days.

We’ve listed our top five picks of what to watch on the streaming giant in the week ahead.

Take a look:

Too Hot To Handle Germany

Obsessed with Netflix’s hit dating show Too Hot To Handle?

Well, a German version of the show is joining the streaming giant on Tuesday, February 28.

A group of sexy singles move into a luxury villa together, but they are not allowed to get physically intimate with each other, or they will lose money from their €200,000 jackpot.

Cheat

EastEnders legend Danny Dyer will host this brand new high-stakes quiz show alongside Ellie Taylor

In a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit… and barefaced lying, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000.

But however you play it, there’s just one crucial rule… don’t get caught!

Cheat joins Netflix on Wednesday, March 1.

Sex/Life (Season 2)

Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos have reprised their roles as Billie, Cooper and Brad in the upcoming second season of Sex/Life.

Billie navigates new challenges — and fresh desires — as she lusts after the life she wants. But will she be able to have it all?

Season two of the popular series joins Netflix on Thursday, March 2.

Monique Olivier: Accessory To Evil

From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret cemented his legacy as France’s most infamous murderer. But his wife was an enigma: Was she a pawn or a participant?

Monique Olivier: Accessory To Evil joins Netflix on Thursday, March 2.

Next In Fashion (Season 2)

In this show, Gigi Hadid and Tan France look for the next big fashion designer and they bring their expert friends along in the search.

Next in Fashion Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 3.