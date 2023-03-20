The best TV shows joining Netflix this week – including a new season of Love Is Blind

Now that Love Island is over, we are looking for new shows to watch to fill our evenings.

We have listed five new shows that are joining Netflix in the coming days, and they’re sure to keep you entertained.

Take a look:

Waco: American Apocalypse

This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege.

Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI’s Hostage Negotiation Command Post, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI wiretap recordings.

Waco: American Apocalypse joins Netflix on Wednesday, March 22.

The Night Agent

While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

The Night Agent joins Netflix on Thursday, March 23.

Love Is Blind (Season 4)

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind joins Netflix on Friday, March 24.

I Am Georgina (Season 2)

Join Georgina Rodríguez — mom, influencer, businesswoman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.

Season 2 of I Am Georgina joins Netflix on Friday, March 24.

Who Were We Running From?

Hiding a mysterious past, a mother lives like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat.

Who Were We Running From joins Netflix on Friday, March 24.