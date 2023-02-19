The best TV shows joining Netflix this week – including a new season of Drive To Survive

There’s some great new TV shows joining Netflix this week.

From true-crime docuseries to brand new seasons of fan favourite shows, we’ve listed our top picks for what to stream on the platform in the coming days.

Take a look:

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Calling all true crime fans: This is your next binge-watch.

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy.

When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 22.

Outer Banks (Season 3)

Season three of the hit series Outer Banks joins Netflix this week.

New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city.

Stream the latest season from Thursday, February 23.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive (Season 5)

Formula 1: Drive To Survive is back with a brand new season.

Offering unprecedented access, season five will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for victory in one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date.

It joins Netflix on Friday, February 24.