The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week – including a hit Liam Neeson thriller

A host of TV shows and films are joining Netflix this week.

From a brand new stand-up comedy show from Matt Rife, to a hit Liam Neeson film, there’s something for everyone.

Take a look:

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Matt Rife: Natural Selection joins Netflix on November 15.

Its official synopsis reads: “From his problem with protection crystals to his beef with social media trolls, comedian Matt Rife holds nothing back in this rollicking stand-up special.”

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip joins Netflix on November 14.

Its official synopsis reads: “British TV star Gordon Ramsay, Italian chef Gino D’Acampo and French maitre d’Fred Sirleix hit the highway in search of culinary adventure.”

Cold Pursuit

Cold Pursuit joins Netflix on November 15.

Starring Liam Neeson, its official synopsis reads: “When his son’s mysterious death shakes up his quiet life, a snowplow driver targets a local drug cartel and sets out on a vengeful killing spree.”

Jackass Forever

Jackass Forever joins Netflix on November 16.

Its official synopsis reads: “Unpredictable daredevil Johnny Knoxville returns with friends old and new for another round of outlandish stunts and comedic absurdities.”

How to Become a Mob Boss

How to Become a Mob Boss joins Netflix on November 14.

The docuseries’ official synopsis reads: “This darkly satirical how-to guide explores the rise and fall of history’s most notorious mob bosses and their tactics for success.”

The Netflix Cup

The Netflix Cup live streams at 11pm GMT on November 14.

Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour golfers team up for a star-studded sports competition at the Wynn Las Vegas golf course.