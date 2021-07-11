This week's lineup includes a brand new reality show and a docuseries on one of the biggest sports stars in the world

The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

We have rounded up our top picks of TV shows and films joining Netflix in the week ahead.

This week’s lineup includes a brand new reality show, and a docuseries on one of the biggest sports stars in the world.

Take a look:

Heist

This new documentary series focuses on three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.

A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport… and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history.

Season one of Heist is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, July 14.

My Unorthodox Life

My Unorthodox Life is a new Netflix reality series about the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart and her family.

The former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community is on a mission to revolutionize the fashion industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four.

Season one joins Netflix on Wednesday, July 14.

Never Have I Ever

This comedy-drama series follows the complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager.

Season two is joining the streaming giant on Thursday, July 15.

Naomi Osaka

This docuseries gives an intimate look inside the life of tennis star Naomi Osaka as both an elite global superstar and a young woman navigating a pressure-filled world.

The series joins Netflix on Friday, July 16.

Fear Street Part Three 1666

The third and final instalment of the supernatural horror film franchise joins Netflix this week.

In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, while teenagers in 1994 try to put an end to their town’s curse before it is too late.

Fear Street Part Three comes to the streaming giant on Friday, July 16.