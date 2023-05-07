The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

Looking for something entertaining to watch this week? Netflix has you covered.

The streaming giant are adding some great TV shows and movies to their platform in the coming days, including a true crime docuseries and a highly-anticipated action film.

Take a look:

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

Based on the bestselling self-help book, this feature documentary explores the human journey and society’s obsessions with the pursuit of happiness

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck joins Netflix on Tuesday, May 9th.

Queen Cleopatra

This new documentary series explores the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens.

Season one will feature Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman – a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect.

Queen Cleopatra joins Netflix on Wednesday, May 10th.

Missing: Dead Or Alive?

This new true crime series follows the officers of a South Carolina police station, who are investigating disturbing missing persons cases.

Missing: Dead Or Alive? joins Netflix on Wednesday, May 10th.

Queer Eye: More Than A Makeover (Season 7)

The Fab Five are back for a brand new season and this time, they’re heading to New Orleans.

Watch as they transform the lives of seven deserving heroes who are ready to show up for themselves and for each other.

Season 7 of Queer Eye joins Netflix on Friday, May 12th.

The Mother

Jennifer Lopez stars in this new action film.

The official synopsis reads: “While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life.”

The Mother joins Netflix on Friday, May 12th.