The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

A host of new TV shows and movies are joining Netflix in the coming days.

From a comedy special to a brand new Christmas film, we’ve rounded up our top picks of the week.

Take a look:

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Trevor Noah returns to Netflix in his new comedy special, I Wish You Would.

True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.

I Wish You Would joins Netflix on Tuesday, November 22.

Wednesday

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci star in the highly anticipated series.

It joins Netflix on Wednesday, November 23.

The Swimmers

From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use.

The Swimmers is based on a true story.

It joins Netflix on Wednesday, November 23.

The Noel Diary

Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist (played by Justin Hartley) meets an intriguing young woman (Barrett Doss) searching for her birth mother.

Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?

The Noel Diaries joins Netflix on Thursday, November 24.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

From filmmakers behind Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich go beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein’s mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich joins Netflix on Friday, November 25.