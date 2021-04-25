We've rounded up our top picks for the week ahead

The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

From a juicy new series, to a hit film on the life of Elton John, there are plenty of flicks joining Netflix in the week ahead.

We have rounded up our top picks joining the streaming giant this week.

Take a look:

School of Rock

This hit comedy stars Jack Black as an amateur rock enthusiast Dewey Finn, who takes up his friend’s job by posing as a substitute teacher.

School of Rock joins Netflix on Saturday, May 1.

Things Heard & Seen

Amanda Seyfried stars as a young woman, who realises her husband and her new house are hiding some harrowing secrets in this new horror film.

Things Heard & Seen joins the streaming giant on Thursday, April 29.

Rocketman

Rocketman follows pop-star Elton John’s rise to fame, and includes iconic moments and songs from the singer’s life.

The 2019 film, starring Taron Egerton, joins Netflix on Friday, April 30.

Below Deck

This popular US reality series profiles a group of young people who work aboard multimillion dollar yachts.

Rumours, demanding guests and drama threaten their happy voyage.

Below Deck joins Netflix on Saturday, May 1.

Headspace Guide to Sleep

From the creators of the popular meditation app Headspace, this series offers new facts and tips about sleep, backed by science.