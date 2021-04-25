The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

From a juicy new series, to a hit film on the life of Elton John, there are plenty of flicks joining Netflix in the week ahead.
We have rounded up our top picks joining the streaming giant this week.
Take a look:
School of Rock
This hit comedy stars Jack Black as an amateur rock enthusiast Dewey Finn, who takes up his friend’s job by posing as a substitute teacher.
School of Rock joins Netflix on Saturday, May 1.
Things Heard & Seen
Amanda Seyfried stars as a young woman, who realises her husband and her new house are hiding some harrowing secrets in this new horror film.
Things Heard & Seen joins the streaming giant on Thursday, April 29.
Rocketman
Rocketman follows pop-star Elton John’s rise to fame, and includes iconic moments and songs from the singer’s life.
The 2019 film, starring Taron Egerton, joins Netflix on Friday, April 30.
Below Deck
This popular US reality series profiles a group of young people who work aboard multimillion dollar yachts.
Rumours, demanding guests and drama threaten their happy voyage.
Below Deck joins Netflix on Saturday, May 1.
Headspace Guide to Sleep
From the creators of the popular meditation app Headspace, this series offers new facts and tips about sleep, backed by science.
With mindfulness and meditation, this series will give you the tools you need to get a good night’s sleep… and wake up ready to take on the day.
Headspace Guide to Sleeping comes to Netflix on Wednesday, April 28.
Sexify
Budding software developer Natalia knows a lot about programming, and very little about sex.
Natalia and her friends and embark on a quest to better understand the mysteries of the female orgasm, build an app that will win an inter-university competition and maybe.
Sexify is joining Netflix on Wednesday, April 28.
Pet Stars
This reality series follows a talent management agency, who work with the biggest animal influencers on social media.
Pet Stars joins Netflix on Friday, April 30.