The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix during Christmas week

Emma Costigan
Netflix have a lot of newness in store for viewers this week!

From the highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to chilling true-crime stories, there’s something for everyone to watch.

Take a look at some of the TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform:

Knives Out

Knives Out joins Netflix on Friday, December 23.

The 2019 film follows a detective who unravels the tangled web of secrets and lies surrounding the death of a successful crime novelist and his unsettling, eccentric family.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

The sequel to Knives Out, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, also joins Netflix on December 23.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends”.

Emily in Paris (Season 3) 

The highly anticipated third season of Emily in Paris joins the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 21.

A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies…

The Witcher: Blood Origin 

The Witcher: Blood Origin joins Netflix on December 25.

The limited series is set “more than a thousands years before the events of The Witcher” and follows “seven outcasts in an Elven world who join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire”.

I AM A KILLER (Season 4)

The fourth season of I AM A KILLER joins Netflix on Wednesday, December 21.

The official synopsis reads: “Premeditated deeds, tragic accidents or acts of self-defence? Murderers recount the harrowing crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences”.

Netflix describe the series as “riveting, provocative, and dark”.

