The best TV shows and films coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have released their weekly line-up of films and TV shows hitting the platform.
From Lily James’ latest flick, to a fix of multiple Matt Damon films, along with a brand new series of a popular true crime show – the streaming giant is offering hours of entertainment for the week ahead.
We have rounded up our top picks for what to watch this week:
Rebecca
Lily James has hit headlines in the past week, just in time for her latest film being added to Netflix.
The actress stars as a newlywed in this modern adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic novel, whos finds herself battling the shadow of her husband’s first wife Rebecca – whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.
Rebecca hits the platform on Wednesday, October 21st.
Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2)
Following the success of the first series, six new unsolved mysteries are being added to Netflix for volume two of the crime show.
In a brand new trailer for the series, a voiceover can be heard saying: “People die all the time. But I think their family deserves to know what happened to them.”
From the producers of Stranger Things, Unsolved Mysteries invites viewers to “follow the clues and solve the cases” in a collection of unsolved crimes and paranormal encounters.
Season 2 hits Netflix on Monday, October 19th.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Season 3 of the popular chat show sees the return of David Letterman, as he meets with some of Hollywood’s biggest names for in-depth interviews.
David will chat to Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo for the upcoming season, as he promises to combine humour and curiosity.
The newest season will join Netflix on Wednesday, October 21st.
The Bourne film series
The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and The Bourne Legacy (2012) are all joining the streaming service this week.
The series of American action thriller films follow Jason Bourne, played by Matt Damon, a CIA assassin suffering from dissociative amnesia who must figure out who he is.
All four of the films are coming to Netflix on Friday, October 23rd.
Move
This documentary series follows brilliant dancers and choreographers from around the world.
The film gives an insight into the performers who are shaping the art of movement internationally.
Move joins Netflix on Friday, October 23rd.
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
This thriller follows a young woman who returns home to Niagara Falls, Ontario, when she inherits a family-owned motel in the city’s Clifton Hill tourist district following her mother’s death.
The troubled woman becomes obsessed with reconstructing childhood memories of witnessing a kidnapping of a boy, uncovering grim details along the way.
Disappearance at Clifton Hill will be added to Netflix on Tuesday, October 20th.
The Alienist (Season 2)
Season two of the popular show sees Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans and Daniel Brühl reunite to find the Spanish Consular’s kidnapped infant daughter.
Their quest leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, as they are enlisted to catch a killer who preys on homeless boys.
Season 2 drops Thursday, October 22nd.