The best TV shows and films coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have released their weekly line-up of films and TV shows hitting the platform.

From Lily James’ latest flick, to a fix of multiple Matt Damon films, along with a brand new series of a popular true crime show – the streaming giant is offering hours of entertainment for the week ahead.

We have rounded up our top picks for what to watch this week:

Rebecca

Lily James has hit headlines in the past week, just in time for her latest film being added to Netflix.

The actress stars as a newlywed in this modern adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic novel, whos finds herself battling the shadow of her husband’s first wife Rebecca – whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.

Rebecca hits the platform on Wednesday, October 21st.

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2)

Following the success of the first series, six new unsolved mysteries are being added to Netflix for volume two of the crime show.

In a brand new trailer for the series, a voiceover can be heard saying: “People die all the time. But I think their family deserves to know what happened to them.”

From the producers of Stranger Things, Unsolved Mysteries invites viewers to “follow the clues and solve the cases” in a collection of unsolved crimes and paranormal encounters.

Season 2 hits Netflix on Monday, October 19th.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman