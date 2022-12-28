The best true crime series to watch on Netflix

If you’re a true crime lover, look no further than Netflix.

The streaming giant has no shortage of docuseries, whether they’re told from a narrator, witness accounts, or the killer themselves.

We’ve picked out some of the best true crime series to binge watch.

Take a look at their trailers:

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The three-part series takes a look at notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murder victims.

The official synopsis reads: “In 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer confessed to murdering and mutilating the bodies of 17 men. This documentary explores why he did it, and how he got away with it.”

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

The four-part series follows Ted Bundy as he details his own horrific crimes.

The official synopsis reads: “Two journalists set out to get the definitive story of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, as told by the man himself.”

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

The three-part series follows John Wayne Gacy as he details his own horrific crimes.

The official synopsis reads: “John Wayne Gacy becomes a prime suspect in teem Robert Piest’s disappearance. Previously unheard audio tapes reveal Gacy’s thoughts and early days.”

American Murder: The Family Next Door

The 83-minute-long documentary details the harrowing story of the Watts family.

The official synopsis reads: “Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Sharann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that followed.”

The Staircase

The 13-part series follows Michael Peterson as he is investigated as the lead suspect in his wife’s death.

The official synopsis reads: “Following his wife’s suspicious death, Michael Peterson speaks about his version of the events while lawyers and expert witnesses prepare for trial.”

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The four-part series details the mysterious circumstances surrounding Elisa Lam’s death.

The official synopsis reads: “Web sleuths dissect Elisa’s social media posts. A grisly discovering changes everything at the hotel already known as the Night Stalker’s onetime lair.”

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

The four-part series follows the case of infamous serial killer The Son of Sam.

The official synopsis reads: “New leads send Maury down a twisted path, investigating a cult of webs. As a ‘satanic panic’ grips the nation, he publishes a book.”

The Confession Killer

The five-part series details the spine-chilling case of Henry Lee Lucas.

The official synopsis reads: “The hunt for two missing women leads authorities to Henry Lee Lucas. In court, he drops a bombshell, setting off a media circus and riveting a nation.”

DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters portrays prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in one of the most talked-about series of 2022.

The official synopsis reads: “Left to live alone after his parents’ turbulent divorce, high school senior Jeff breaks routine when he invites a hitchhiker into his home.”

The Ripper

The four-part series follows the case of British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, a.ka., the Yorkshire Ripper.

The official synopsis reads: “In the 1970s, the brutal murders of sex workers in economically depressed areas of the UK spark little public interest – until a teen is also killed.”

