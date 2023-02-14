The best rom-coms to watch on Disney+ this Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day!

What better way to spend the day of love than cosying up and watching a good old fashioned rom-com.

Take a look at the best rom-coms to watch on Disney+:

The Proposal

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star in this must-watch rom-com.

Margaret Tate (Bullock) is a Canadian executive editor-in-chief of a New York book publishing company.

When she learns she’s being deported, she blackmails her assistant Andrew Paxton (Reynolds) into marrying her so she can get a green card.

What Happens In Vegas

Strangers Joy Ellis McNally (Cameron Diaz) and Jack Fuller Jr. (Ashton Kutcher) end up tying the knot on a boozy night out in Las Vegas.

After realising the error of their ways and deciding to divorce, they win $3,000,000 in a casino.

A judge denies to grant their divorce until they attempt to co-exist for six months, in which case they can each keep half the life-altering winnings.

27 Dresses

Jane Nichols (Katherine Heigl) is always the bridesmaid, never the bride.

Her younger sister Tess enlists Jane to plan her wedding, where she meets Kevin Doyle (James Marsden) – a journalist for the Commitments section of the newspaper.

This feel-good film is a must-watch.

10 Things I Hate About You

Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) is given $500 to break Kat Stratford’s (Julia Stiles) heart by the end of the school year.

However, while hanging out with her, Patrick develops feelings as she becomes vulnerable to him.

Pretty Woman

Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) encounters prostitute Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) and hires her for the night.

The following day, he enlists Vivian to pretend to be his girlfriend for the week at a series of business events.