The best non-Christmas films to watch on Disney+ this festive season

Christmas Day is fast-approaching, and we can’t wait!

Whether you’ve exhausted your list of Christmas movies to watch already, or you’re simply not a fan of festive films – Disney+ has something for you to watch.

Take a look at the best non-Christmas movies to watch on Disney+ this festive season:

Soul

Big Hero 6

Frozen

Brother Bear

Peter Pan

Beauty and the Beast

The Night at the Museum Collection

  • Night at the Museum
  • Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
  • Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

The Chronicles of Narnia Collection

  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 

Avatar

The Pirates of the Caribbean Collection

  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest 
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End 
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 

Alice in Wonderland 

Alice Through the Looking Glass 

The Parent Trap 

The Princess Diaries 

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement 

Freaky Friday

