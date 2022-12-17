The best non-Christmas films to watch on Disney+ this festive season

Christmas Day is fast-approaching, and we can’t wait!

Whether you’ve exhausted your list of Christmas movies to watch already, or you’re simply not a fan of festive films – Disney+ has something for you to watch.

Take a look at the best non-Christmas movies to watch on Disney+ this festive season:

Soul

Big Hero 6

Frozen

Brother Bear

Peter Pan

Beauty and the Beast

The Night at the Museum Collection

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

The Chronicles of Narnia Collection

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Avatar

The Pirates of the Caribbean Collection

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Alice in Wonderland

Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Parent Trap

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Freaky Friday