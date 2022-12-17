The best non-Christmas films to watch on Disney+ this festive season

Christmas Day is fast-approaching, and we can’t wait!
Whether you’ve exhausted your list of Christmas movies to watch already, or you’re simply not a fan of festive films – Disney+ has something for you to watch.
Take a look at the best non-Christmas movies to watch on Disney+ this festive season:
Soul
Big Hero 6
Frozen
Brother Bear
Peter Pan
Beauty and the Beast
The Night at the Museum Collection
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
The Chronicles of Narnia Collection
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Avatar
The Pirates of the Caribbean Collection
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Alice in Wonderland
Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Parent Trap
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Freaky Friday
Ad