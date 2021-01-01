These are the best films to snuggle up to today

The Best Movies To Watch On TV On New Year’s Day

Out with the old and in with the new, except for movies, because we’ll be watching some of our favourite films tonight.

Whether you’re in the mood for a musical, or you’re looking for something to entertain the kids, here are the top picks on TV today.

Stardust

3:05pm, Channel 4

If you want a good old fairytale film today then Stardust is the one for you.

The much-loved classic follows Tristan as he searches for a fallen star.

You’re in for a treat too as this movie has a star-studded cast, including: Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Clare Danes, Charlie Cox, Peter O’Toole, Rupert Everett, Mark Strong and Ricky Gervais.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:50pm, TG4

If you love the Tim Burton adaptation of this movie, then you are in luck today.

Johnny Depp places the eccentric Willy Wonka.

Charlie, a young boy from an impoverished family, and four other kids win a tour of an amazing chocolate factory run by an imaginative chocolatier, Willy Wonka, and his staff of Oompa-Loompas.

The Greatest Showman

5:30pm, Channel 4

If you love a good musical then this film is definitely for you.

Hugh Jackman leads a stellar cast as P T Barnum becomes, a worldwide sensation whose imagination and innovative ideas take him to the top of his game.

Also starring Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya.

Deadpool

9:00pm RTE Two

If you want action mixed with comedy, then make sure to flick on Deadpool tonight.

Led by Ryan Reynolds, the film is based on the Marvel Comics and it’s a fun ride.

Ajax, a twisted scientist, experiments on Wade Wilson, a mercenary, to cure him of cancer and give him healing powers. However, the experiment leaves Wade disfigured and he decides to exact revenge.

Murder on the Orient Express

9:25pm, RTE One

A perfect flick if you love a good “who done it?”.

After a murder takes place on a train journey, a detective decides to investigate and find the culprit amongst the passengers aboard. In the process, he also learns the true identity of the victim

Guardians of the Galaxy

11:25pm, BBC One

Last but not least, ending tonight with an action-filled comedy sounds like a plan.

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and more,Peter escapes from the planet Morag with a valuable orb that Ronan the Accuser wants.

He eventually forms a group with unwilling heroes to stop Ronan.