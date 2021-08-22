We've rounded up our top picks for the week ahead

The best movies and TV shows joining Netflix this week

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix?

The streaming giant are adding a host of brand new TV shows and movies to their platform in the week ahead to keep you entertained – including a reboot of a classic teen film and a sports docuseries.

Take a look at our top picks coming to Netflix this week:

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Netflix’s newest docuseries Untold is back with another episode.

This week, the streaming giant will take a look at Caitlyn Jenner’s unlikely path to Olympic glory, and her challenging road to embracing her true self.

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner joins Netflix on Tuesday, August 24.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor.

But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed comes to Netflix on Wednesday, August 25.

Clickbait

When family man Nick Brewer is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why.

Clickbait comes to Netflix on Wednesday, August 25.

He’s All That

Reboot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That.

TikTok star Addison Rae stars as an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (played by Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

He’s All That joins Netflix on Friday, August 27.

Titletown High

This brand new sports docuseries follows a high school football team in Georgia, who tackle rivalries, romance and real life as they work toward the ultimate goal: a state title.

Titletown High joins Netflix on Friday, August 27.