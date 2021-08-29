Here's our top picks for the week ahead

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Need something new to binge watch this week?

Luckily for you, Netflix are adding a host of new shows and films to their platform in the coming days.

We have rounded up our top picks joining the streaming giant in the week ahead. Take a look:

Untold: Crime & Penalties

The next installment of Netflix’s Untold docuseries will tell the story of father-son duo Jimmy and A.J. Galante – who shook the United Hockey League (UHL) with their crime-filled minor league hockey team.

The Danbury Trashers was created by Jimmy, a man with mafia ties who gifted the team to his son A.J – who was 17 at the time.

Untold: Crime & Penalties joins Netflix on Tuesday, August 31.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Brian Knappenberger’s five-part docuseries will examine the terrorist attacks that shocked the world.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror comes to Netflix on Wednesday, September 1.

Afterlife of the Party

Victoria Justice stars as Cassie in this new Netflix film – a social butterfly who dies during her birthday week.

To her surprise, she’s gifted a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and to prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.

Thursday, September 2.

Bundy and the Green River Killer

This crime film sees a detective consult with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy to catch a mysterious man known as the Green River Killer.

Bundy and the Green River Killer comes to Netflix on Friday, September 3.

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 1

The riveting Spanish crime series returns for the first half of a two-part final season.

Part one joins Netflix on Friday, September 3.