Tess Daly confirms MAJOR change to this week’s Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing is facing a major scheduling shake-up this weekend.

The popular BBC show usually airs on Saturday nights, followed by the results show on Sunday.

However, the show has been moved this weekend due to the World Cup.

The programme will now air on Friday, December 2 at 8pm, while the results show will be on our screens Saturday, December 3 at 5:40pm.

Tess Daly, who hosts the show alongside Claudia Winkleman, confirmed the news at the end of Sunday’s episode.

She told viewers: “Yes, you heard right! Friday.”

Comedian Ellie Taylor was voted off the show on Sunday night, after facing singer Fleur East in the dance-off.

Speaking about her time on Strictly, Ellie said: “It’s been, I’m going to be a cliche machine now, but it’s been everything and more. I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully.”

“It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really, really loved it.”

"Embrace your weird" 👏 Through fun, character and positivity, Ellie and Johannes have built such a beautiful friendship on #Strictly.@EllieJaneTaylor @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/UV9IOZavmr — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2022