Ten true crime series to watch on Netflix

If you’re a true crime lover, look no further than Netflix.
The streaming giant has no shortage of docuseries, whether they’re told from a narrator, witness accounts, or the killer themselves.
We’ve picked out some of the best true crime series to binge-watch.
Take a look at their trailers:
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer
The synopsis reads: “The mysterious disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in 2010 set off a Grisly chain reaction in this true crime series about the Gilgo Beach serial killings.”
American Murder: Gabby Petito
The synopsis reads: “Gabby Petito’s life looked perfect online. but after she was murdered – and her fiancé fled – the tragic reality of her “van life” shocked the world.”
The Menendez Brothers
The synopsis reads: “Nearly 30 years after being convicted of killing their wealthy parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez candidly discuss the case in this compelling documentary.”
Chaos: The Manson Murders
The synopsis reads: “Charles Manson’s followers killed on his command, without mercy or remorse. This documentart delves into mind control and murder amid a web of conspiracy.”
American Murder: Laci Peterson
The synopsis reads: “A desperate search for a missing mother-to-be uncovers secret that destroy two families.”
What Jennifer Did
The synopsis reads: “Jennifer Pan’s mother has been murdered. Her father is in a coma and when he awakens, his evidence sheds new light on the case and Jennifer’s life.”
American Nightmare
The synopsis reads: “In 2015, California couple Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins were attacked at home during the night. After Denise was kidnapped, Aaron became a suspect.”
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
The synopsis reads: “As the murder of 6-year-old JonBenét grips the nation, a bungled crime scene and relentless media scrutiny of her parents stall the hunt for her killer.”
The Staircase
The synopsis reads: “Following his wife’s suspicious death, Michael Peterson speaks about his version of the events while layers and expert witnesses prepare for trial.”
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
The synopsis reads: “This documentary follows Warren Jeffs’s rise in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his criminal case.”