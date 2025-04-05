Ten true crime series to watch on Netflix

If you’re a true crime lover, look no further than Netflix.

The streaming giant has no shortage of docuseries, whether they’re told from a narrator, witness accounts, or the killer themselves.

We’ve picked out some of the best true crime series to binge-watch.

Take a look at their trailers:

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

The synopsis reads: “The mysterious disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in 2010 set off a Grisly chain reaction in this true crime series about the Gilgo Beach serial killings.”

American Murder: Gabby Petito

The synopsis reads: “Gabby Petito’s life looked perfect online. but after she was murdered – and her fiancé fled – the tragic reality of her “van life” shocked the world.”

The Menendez Brothers

The synopsis reads: “Nearly 30 years after being convicted of killing their wealthy parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez candidly discuss the case in this compelling documentary.”

Chaos: The Manson Murders

The synopsis reads: “Charles Manson’s followers killed on his command, without mercy or remorse. This documentart delves into mind control and murder amid a web of conspiracy.”

American Murder: Laci Peterson

The synopsis reads: “A desperate search for a missing mother-to-be uncovers secret that destroy two families.”

What Jennifer Did

The synopsis reads: “Jennifer Pan’s mother has been murdered. Her father is in a coma and when he awakens, his evidence sheds new light on the case and Jennifer’s life.”

American Nightmare

The synopsis reads: “In 2015, California couple Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins were attacked at home during the night. After Denise was kidnapped, Aaron became a suspect.”

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

The synopsis reads: “As the murder of 6-year-old JonBenét grips the nation, a bungled crime scene and relentless media scrutiny of her parents stall the hunt for her killer.”

The Staircase

The synopsis reads: “Following his wife’s suspicious death, Michael Peterson speaks about his version of the events while layers and expert witnesses prepare for trial.”

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

The synopsis reads: “This documentary follows Warren Jeffs’s rise in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his criminal case.”