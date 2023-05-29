Succession star Kieran Culkin teases the possibility of a fifth season as series comes to an end

Kieran Culkin has teased the possibility of a fifth season of Succession.

The HBO drama concluded with the series finale on Sunday night, which is now available to stream on NOW for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

The actor, who plays Roman Roy in the series, has revealed showrunner Jesse Armstrong has some strong ideas for a possible season five.

Speaking to Vanity Fair. he said: “Jesse described to me the whole season before we shot. I asked him one question and when he answered it, I said, ‘Well that sort of sounds like the end of the show.'”

“He goes, ‘Yeah, it does.’ But then he just threw up three different ideas for a season five that he claimed were off the top of his head.”

“I was like, ‘I’m just speaking my speak my mind here. But those all sound like really awesome.'”

The whopping 88-minute finale aired in the US on Sunday evening, which has received rave reviews on social media.

The series followed media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his family’s fight over his legacy.

The series featured a stellar cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed the show would end after season four earlier this year.

He said: “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Jesse said that he and his fellow writers had been planning the show’s end since late 2021, and admitted HBO let him make the call.

“HBO has been generous and would probably have done more seasons, and they have been nice about saying, ‘It’s your decision.’ That’s nice, but it’s also a responsibility in the end – it feels quite perverse to stop doing it,” he explained.

The series finale of Succession is available to stream on NOW, and will also air on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Monday night.