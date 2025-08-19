Strictly Come Dancing stars confirm their engagement after three years together

Molly Rainford and Tyler West have announced their engagement, after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing three years ago.

The radio DJ popped the question while the pair were on holiday in Mykonos, Greece, with Molly later sharing the happy news on Instagram alongside the caption, “Found our forever 🤍 10.8.2025.”

The romantic proposal took place on August 10th, as the couple were pictured enjoying the sunset on a balcony overlooking the sea.

Molly initially believed she was posing for a photoshoot when Tyler got down on one knee.

Tyler delivered an emotional speech, which concluded with him saying: “So I’m hoping you can continue making me the luckiest man on this Earth, like you do every single day. So baby… will you marry me?”

After Molly said yes, the couple embraced, kissed, and celebrated, with Tyler punching the air and shouting: “Yes! Get in! That’s what I’m talking about.”

Friends and fellow celebrities were quick to congratulate the pair.

Presenter Melvin Odoom commented, “Why am I smiling at my phone so hard! Congratulations, guys.”

Singer Fleur East called it “the most beautiful proposal… congratulations to you both,” while Marvin Humes added: “Couldn’t be happier for two incredible people who are just perfect for each other… I’m SO happy!!!”

The couple’s love story began in 2022, when they both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Their bond grew stronger during the Strictly Live tour, and by March 2023, they confirmed their relationship with a playful Friends-inspired TikTok.

Since then, they have enjoyed holidays in Ibiza, Paris and Jamaica, and in January 2024, they moved into a luxury apartment in London.

While the details of their wedding plans have yet to be revealed, the engagement marks a huge step in their relationship, whose romance first blossomed on the dance floor.

With fans, friends and colleagues showering them in well-wishes, Molly and Tyler’s future together seems to be very bright.