Strictly Come Dancing star slams claims of ‘cover up’ after celebrity partner pulls out of live show

Dianne Buswell has been forced to shut down speculation of a “cover up”, after her celebrity partner Stefan Dennis fell ill this week.

On Friday, it was announced that Dianne and Stefan wouldn’t be on this weekend’s show due to illness.

The 36-year-old, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Joe Sugg, has since slammed rumours his illness has been used as a “cover up” for her being unable to dance.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Just to clarify as I have had lots of people msg me thinking this is a cover up for me being not able to dance!?

“Firstly we wouldn’t lie especially about somebody being sick! And secondly I am fine, yes I am pregnant but I’m also very capable and feeling really good!

“Thirdly there are things in place if any pro were to get sick or injured.”

On Friday, Strictly confirmed Stefan and Dianne wouldn’t be on the show this weekend in a statement shared on social media.

The show wrote: “Due to illness over the past few days, Stefan Dennis has been advised to rest and, as a result, he will not dance this weekend.

“In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be able to dance again.”

Meanwhile, Dianne is said to be “taking it at her own pace” as she has become the first ever Strictly professional to compete on the show while pregnant.

An insider told Daily Mail: “There are duty of care and welfare measures in place for everyone working on Strictly.

“As with all sessions, there will have been regular breaks and rest/warm-up periods, and the rehearsal will have been led by Dianne and tailored to the pace of her and her partner.”