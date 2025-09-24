Strictly Come Dancing star PULLS OUT of the show after sustaining injury

Dani Dyer has been forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing, after sustaining a fractured ankle during rehearsals.

The 29-year-old Love Island winner, who had been paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said she is “heartbroken” over the situation.

The BBC dance competition recently kicked off its 23rd series, with the opening show broadcast last Saturday.

In a statement, she said, “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.

“I thought I had rolled my foot, but it swelled up badly over the weekend, and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

“Apparently, doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement.

“I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita, but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

Following the announcement on the show’s Instagram account, head judge Shirley Ballas responded: “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon, Angel.”

Professional dancer Amy Dowden added: “Sending you so much love and a speedy recovery.” She also said she was “absolutely gutted” for Dyer-Bowen and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Dani’s father, actor Danny Dyer, shared a broken heart emoji in support.

Sarah James, executive producer at BBC Studios, commented: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.

“Everyone on the show is unfortunate that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series.

“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”