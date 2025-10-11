Strictly Come Dancing star forced to pull out of this weekend’s show

Stefan Dennis has been forced to pull out of this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Neighbours actor and his dance partner Dianne Buswell will be absent from the live show this Saturday night due to illness.

A statement from Strictly read: “Due to illness over the past few days, Stefan Dennis has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, he will not dance this weekend.”

“In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be able to dance again.”

The 66-year-old commented under the post: “A huge cheers and thanks to everyone who has been supporting myself and Dianne.

“So sorry to disappoint for tomorrow night but I expect to be back on deck with a full recovery and a rip roaring dance next week to make up.”

Dianna also wrote: “You are such a trooper and I know how much you wanted to dance. Hopefully we will be back in full force next week.”

It’s Movie Week on Strictly this Saturday, with the 13 other couples taking to the dance floor with routines inspired by a host of fan favourite films.