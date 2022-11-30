Strictly Come Dancing confirm first celeb for Christmas special

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is set to return this year.

Singer Anne-Marie won last year’s festive special, after competing against news legend Moira Stuart, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, presenter Adrian Chiles and The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades.

Presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey has been confirmed for the 2022 series of the show.

It's time to unwrap our first Christmas Special celeb! Welcome fab-yule-lous presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey to #Strictly 💃🎄 pic.twitter.com/pVD1MnSu2R — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 30, 2022

The full line-up will be revealed in the coming days.

It comes amid reports former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli is set to make a comeback for the Christmas special.

The 66-year-old quit the panel back in May, and was replaced by former pro dancer Anton Du Beke.

The 56-year-old subsequently won the Talent Show Judge award at the National Television Awards last month.

Now, it has been reported that Bruno will make his highly anticipated return to the talent show; but is said to sing rather than put on dance performance.

A source told MailOnline: “Bruno loves to sing. He did an opera album called An Italian Romance back in 2016 and who knows, it might turn into a new career for him.”

The 66-year-old had been a judge on Strictly since its inception in 2004, and recently spoke to the publication about hanging up his boots on the BBC show in favour of his judging role on the US show Dancing With The Stars.

“There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying, ‘Listen, this is not going to work like it used to,’” he told the outlet.