Stalker of Sex Education actress Mimi Keane jailed

The stalker of actress Mimi Keane, who plays Ruby on Netflix’s Sex Education, has been jailed.

The former Eastenders actress was left fearing for her safety when 33-year-old Emilis Lupeikis turned up to her home at least seven times and professed his love for her.

The man stalked the Sex Education star’s social media and allegedly stuffed love notes into the pocket of her jacket when out in clubs in London.

The alleged harassment began in March of this year when the Lithuanian-born musician approached the 25-year-old actress in a club in London’s Park Lane as the star celebrated a friend’s birthday in the VIP area.

He allegedly confronted the star and put his hand on her back, asking her for her number.

She refused, explaining that she had a boyfriend.

After rummaging through her jacket, Emilis was escorted off the premises.

Emilis continued to follow Mimi to her home in Hertfordshire, bought her bouquets of flowers and admitted to doing this because he was ‘in love’ with her.

At the St Albans Court on Friday, Judge Recorder Ian Stern told the hearing that the star found four business cards inside her jacket with “We will meet again” and “I am going to take you on a date” written on them.

Mimi said the ordeal left her terrified, unable to sleep and feeling unsafe in her own home – and she is now contemplating selling her house.

In her victim impact statement, the actress admitted: “I have started just driving around in order to avoid being home alone.”

Emilis had seen Mimi out walking and in a London bar and had told her: “I have been to your address a few times now, and I really like you.”

When the actress asked him to leave, he allegedly said: “I will leave but it’s not that I am afraid of your boyfriend.”

Mimi then called the police, who found the man nearby and arrested him.

Judge Stern has said that only a custodial sentence would be appropriate.

The final season of Sex Education is now available to stream on Netflix.