Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ‘come to blows’ in first look at latest reality series episode

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash shared a tense moment in the first look at their latest episode of their reality series.

The fly-on-the-wall series invites viewers into the heart of Pickle Cottage, their £1.2million home in Essex, where they live with their children, four ducks and two dogs.

Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the first episode shows the couple as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, revealing how they met and fell in love.

In one part of the upcoming episode, Stacey and Joe were seen sitting down together for what looked to be a therapy session.

“You fail to recognise anything that I’m saying to you,” Stacey said, to which Joe responds: “I’ve heard nothing but negative stuff.”

In the most recent episode, Joe confided in his sisters Shana and Casie about taking ADHD medicine and attending therapy.

“I’ll do a couple of sessions, Stacey wants me to go and then see what happens,” Joe said.

“I’m not too overly keen on the whole therapy bits,” he confessed, while his sisters pointed out it would be “helpful.”

“I’m going to do it, I told you I’m going to do it, I’m just not looking forward to that bit,” Joe replied.

The series was announced back in January, and at the time Stacey said: “2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things.”

“It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with ‘Stacey & Joe’! Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense.”

“We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year.”

Joe added: “We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps… But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about ‘Stacey & Joe’!”

“Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting. There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!”