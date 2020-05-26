Soap stars set for major pay cuts – as they return to filming

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be back on screens next month

Soap stars set for major pay cuts – as they return to...

Soap stars are reportedly set for big pay cuts, as ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street have returned to filming.

Shooting had been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are now back with the two soaps coming back to our screens in June.

But it’s not all good news. TV insiders have said actors for both ITV shows are bracing themselves for pay cuts.

“Well-known stars know they’ll be touched but there is some anger that it’s unlikely to affect the biggest names,” a source told The Sun.

Most soap actors are paid per episode, and the publication also reports that stars are worried they will have less scenes due to new social distancing measures.

The pay cuts are also set to affect ITV presenters, but stars like Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield, and Ant and Dec are “safe”.

It comes after ITV reported a 42% fall in ad revenue in April, after lockdown started in the UK.

