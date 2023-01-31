SK proposes to Raven AGAIN in dramatic trailer for Love Is Blind: After The Altar

The dramatic trailer for Love Is Blind: After The Altar season three is here.

A year after their weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships.

In the new trailer, Raven breaks down in tears as she reveals: “SK cheated on me. I truly had no idea.”

The Pilates instructor was left heartbroken when her beau said no to marrying her at the altar, but the pair later confirmed they were giving their romance another chance at the reunion show.

Soon afterwards, two women claimed they were romantically involved with SK while he was with Raven, and the couple called it quits once again.

But in the trailer for After the Altar, SK is seen getting down on one knee, as he says: “I want to propose to her again.”

Watch the full trailer for the three-part special, which joins Netflix on February 10, below: