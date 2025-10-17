Simon Cowell reveals cause of mystery accident that led him to quit Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has revealed the medical reason behind his mysterious absence from Britain’s Got Talent.

The TV judge is currently taking part in filming for the new series of the hit ITV talent show. Simon had been scheduled to appear for the first two days of filming in Birmingham earlier this month, but was later forced to cancel due to an injury.

Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon was drafted in as Simon’s last-minute replacement. The music mogul then returned for the third day of filming, with attendees noticing that he was sporting a bruise on his forehead.

Now, a few days on from his mysterious injury, Simon has opened up about what happened to him.

According to The Sun, the 66-year-old recently revealed the cause of his injury during a new set of auditions in Blackpool.

During one performance, Simon was introduced to a choir made up of ambulance workers.

Fellow judge Amanda Holden joked that the emergency workers were auditioning as a precaution, in case Simon suffered an injury again and he needed their aid.

In response, Simon explained: “I fell down some steps… and I bumped my head but I’m fine now.”

He later added: “I wish you had been around a couple of weeks ago when I actually bashed my head. Seriously – no one sang for me then!”

At the time of Simon’s accident, a TV insider spoke to The Sun and recalled the producer’s panic to draft Stacey in as a guest judge.

“If she hadn’t have stepped in, then organisers were facing doing the show with three judges or potentially cancelling the Birmingham auditions, and they really did not want to do that,” they explained,

“So many people were disappointed when yesterday’s auditions were cancelled they didn’t want that to happen again, so Stacey was a great sport and stepped in,” they praised.

“BGT are so grateful to her for agreeing at such short notice and it adds an extra bit of excitement to proceedings too,” they added.