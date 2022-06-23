Shaughna Phillips reveals the truth behind the recoupling speeches on Love Island

Shaughna Phillips has revealed the truth behind the recoupling speeches on Love Island.

The 26-year-old, who appeared on the winter version of Love Island in 2020, has admitted the contestants practise their speeches with producers before filming.

Speaking on the Should I Delete That podcast, Shaughna confessed each recoupling takes hours to film.

When asked how long it takes to shoot, she explained: “Hours. Hours. You don’t normally have to re-do… if it’s something very dramatic, then obviously they can’t really redo that.”

“But when you’re doing, like, the ‘I would like to couple up with this person because…’ you do that in three sections.”

“So you say that, and then you have a big pause, then you say the next bit, pause.”

As for their speeches, Shaughna continued: “You kind of go over it with a producer before, that night.”

“So like during dinner time you kind of talk through it. It’s really produced.”

“They kind of ask you to go for chats and certain things. It’s a TV show, so I get it,” she added.