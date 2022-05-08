Ad
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa confirmed as the new Doctor Who

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Ncuti Gatwa has been confirmed as the new Doctor Who.

The actor, who is best known for playing Eric Effiong in the hit Netflix series Sex Education, will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord.

The news was confirmed via the official Doctor Who Twitter account this afternoon, ahead of the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards tonight.

