Sex Education star and ‘nepo baby’ actor join the cast of The White Lotus season three

HBO has announced more cast members for season three of The White Lotus.

The new cast mates include British actress Aimee Lou Wood, and American actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wood has played Aimee Gibbs in Netflix’s Sex Education since 2019, while Patrick had a recurring role on Amazon Prime’s The Boys spinoff Gen V.

Readying rooms for the newest arrivals. Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood have joined the cast of Season 3 of the HBO Original series #TheWhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/gabiyVfv5m — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 16, 2024

HBO has also announced Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola as new cast members.

They will join the already confirmed cast, which includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Morgana O’Reilly and Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Tayme Thapthimthong.

The upcoming instalment will begin filming in Thailand in February, and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.

Plot details have been kept firmly under wraps, but back in November the show’s creator Mike White teased: “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus.”

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.”

While season three was originally set for release in 2024, its likely moving into 2025 due to delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

It’s understood the new season will focus on “death in Eastern religion and spirituality.”

The first season of The White Lotus, which was set in Hawaii, premiered in July 2021 received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and won ten awards, the most wins of any show that year.

The second season, which was set in Italy, premiered in December 2022 and nabbed 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The award-winning comedy-drama follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.

Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy and Theo James are just some of the famous faces who have starred in the popular HBO series.