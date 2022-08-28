Selling the OC star Kayla Cardona reveals what REALLY happened between her and Tyler Stanaland

Selling the OC star Kayla Cardona has revealed what REALLY happened between her and Tyler Stanaland.

During the reality show’s first season, which joined Netflix earlier this week, Tyler tells his co-workers that Kayla “genuinely tried to kiss” him on a night out.

Polly Brindle alleges she witnessed these alleged attempts by Kayla “twice”, and Austin Victoria claims Kayla told Tyler that “no one has to know” if they kiss.

Tyler, who is married to Hollywood actress Brittany Snow, tells Kayla her actions made him feel uncomfortable, and Kayla promises him it will never happen again.

In a new interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Kayla said: “[What] I would love for my fans to know about the incident is that nothing has ever happened or even come close to it.”

She explained that on the night, the cast of “strong personalities” were “having fun” and drinking alcohol.

“We’re all crazy. One thing leads to another and we all get very flirtatious with each other,” the mother-of-one recalled. “And me being a single woman for a very long time, I felt some sort of reciprocation from Tyler flirting back.”

She continued: “People don’t know me yet and they don’t understand my humour. I’ve done that [flirted] with Sean. I’ve done that with some of the girls. When there’s too much alcohol, I do get very overly social and loving and stuff like that.”

According to Kayla, when she told Tyler “no one has to know,” it wasn’t a serious proposition.

She said: “I’m just being funny and I’m being extra-friendly. I am not a home-wrecker and I am not a husband f**ker.”

Kayla also said she would “love” to talk to Tyler’s wife Brittany about the situation “if that would make her feel better”, and insisted she and Tyler are “over it” and “have moved on”.

Season one of Selling The OC is on Netflix now.