Season Two of Nobody Wants This lands on Netflix – Here’s how fans are reacting

After months of anticipation, Nobody Wants This has officially returned to Netflix for its second season, and fans are already flooding social media with reactions that range from heartfelt praise to pointed debate.

In season one, we watched podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) fall for the hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody).

In the final episode, Joanne tried to end things with Noah so he could achieve his career goals as a rabbi, but he ended up chasing her down and choosing her.

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This sees Joanne and Noah deep in the honeymoon phase of their new relationship.

And while they have begun to have the difficult conversations around whether agnostic Joanne will be able to convert to Judaism for Noah, it appears they might not be on the same page after all.

The series will follow the pair as they blend their lives together and figure out whether it’s even possible to merge their friends and families and build their relationship as one. Are they a unit, or are they two people whose circumstances will forever keep them apart?

Initial audience scores on fan forums and early reviews suggest that Nobody Wants This remains one of Netflix’s most talked-about romantic comedies.

Some criticised the lack of depth to the story, claiming the writers worked too hard to “create drama,” while others enjoyed the easy watching.

See what people had to say online about the new season:

Nobody Wants This Season 2 succeeds as a warmer, sharper version of the original ….less romantic, more real, and still wholly watchable. It remains one of Netflix’s standout romantic comedies of 2025. — Yash Saini (@imYashksaini) October 23, 2025

nobody wants this makes me so happy I like actually want to cry wow — georgie ♡ saw liv!! (@georgieslogical) October 23, 2025

Nobody wants this season 2. I used to pray for times like this pic.twitter.com/ADjrIm2SwH — shona (@biggirlenergy_) October 23, 2025

I love this whole family SO much, this show has something so special to me, all the dynamics are fun and make sense— not to mention the writing is incredible and SO funny 🤣 god I love this show #nobodywantsthis — susanne (@simplymateriaI) October 23, 2025

It literally pains me to say it but #NobodyWantsThis S2 didn’t quite hit in the way I was hoping for. There are lots of great parts (including queen Leighton Meester) but it ultimately ended up feeling repetitive… — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) October 23, 2025

#Nobodywantsthis is just as chaotically funny as I remember it pic.twitter.com/x24bsuggbx — Triple M (@__triple__M) October 23, 2025

this relationship is doomed to end. they’re just wasting each others time and mine #nobodywantsthis — 𝕋 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕋𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕪💕 (@tomifadaka) October 23, 2025