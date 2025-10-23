Ad
Season Two of Nobody Wants This lands on Netflix – Here’s how fans are reacting

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 201 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
After months of anticipation, Nobody Wants This has officially returned to Netflix for its second season, and fans are already flooding social media with reactions that range from heartfelt praise to pointed debate.

In season one, we watched podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) fall for the hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody).

In the final episode, Joanne tried to end things with Noah so he could achieve his career goals as a rabbi, but he ended up chasing her down and choosing her.

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This sees Joanne and Noah deep in the honeymoon phase of their new relationship.

And while they have begun to have the difficult conversations around whether agnostic Joanne will be able to convert to Judaism for Noah, it appears they might not be on the same page after all.

The series will follow the pair as they blend their lives together and figure out whether it’s even possible to merge their friends and families and build their relationship as one. Are they a unit, or are they two people whose circumstances will forever keep them apart?

Nobody Wants This Season Two

Initial audience scores on fan forums and early reviews suggest that Nobody Wants This remains one of Netflix’s most talked-about romantic comedies.

Some criticised the lack of depth to the story, claiming the writers worked too hard to “create drama,” while others enjoyed the easy watching.

See what people had to say online about the new season:

