Scott pulls Catherine for a chat in Love Island sneak peek

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Scott will pull Catherine for a chat on the terrace.

The Welsh footballer is currently coupled up with the Irish beauty, but he has also been getting to know bombshell Leah.

On Tuesday night, some of the Islanders questioned Catherine and Scott’s compatibility in the challenge – with Sammy saying he doesn’t think Scott is attracted to Catherine.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s show, Scott will chat to Catherine about how he really feels.

He says: “I feel like we’re getting on well, it’s going in the right direction. I’m definitely swaying towards you.”

Are they about to take the next step in their relationship?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

