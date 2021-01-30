Sarah Jessica Parker reveals Sex and the City reboot will address the coronavirus pandemic

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed the coronavirus pandemic will be “part of the storyline” in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot.

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (SJP), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Production is set to kick off in New York City this Spring, and Sarah Jessica has confirmed the series will address the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 55-year-old said COVID-19 will “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in.”

“And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

The actress is eagerly awaiting the scripts from showrunner Michael Patrick King, and said she’s excited to see what the new writers come up with.

SJP explained: “I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed.”

“You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum?”

“Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

“What is their relationship to social media? What has changed? What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column?”

“Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?”

The news comes after Variety recently reported that Sarah Jessica, Cynthia, and Kristin will be paid over $1 million per episode for the 10-part series.

Ad

The co-stars will also serve as executive producers of the series, which will air exclusively on HBO Max.

As we previously reported, Kim Cattrall won’t return to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot.

Kim has had a long-running feud with SJP – which has been well-documented in the press.

Ad

Back in 2017, Kim spoke about their feud on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and claimed Sarah “could have been nicer”.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she said at the time.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Ad

Months later, their feud hit headlines once again in 2018, when Kim slammed SJP for reaching out to her in the wake of her brother’s death.

After the actress announced her brother’s passing on Instagram, Sarah Jessica commented: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

In a shocking move, the 64-year-old fired back by dedicating a post to SJP, and wrote: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she added. [sic]

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.