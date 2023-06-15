Sammy pulls Leah for a chat after THAT intense kiss in Love Island preview

Sammy will pull Leah for a chat after that intense kiss on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 22-year-old is currently coupled up with Jess.

Meanwhile, Leah is coupled up with Tyrique.

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Sammy tells Leah: “I do wanna get to know you but at the end of the day I’m not going to go out of my way and risk what I have going on if I feel like you’re not interested in me.”

Leah replies: “I feel like I have made it pretty clear since coming in here that I am getting to know you.”

Sammy then says: “With Jess, we get on really well, but there wasn’t like an instant sexual connection… but when you came in, I feel like you and me do have that.”

Leah agrees: “Yeah it’s more of an instant thing.”

