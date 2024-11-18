Rylan Clark issues plea to I’m A Celeb viewers after pal Tulisa is targeted by cruel trolls

Rylan Clark issued a plea to I’m A Celeb viewers on Sunday night, as his pal Tulisa Contostavlos made her debut on the popular programme.

The TV presenter rushed to defend his friend after cruel trolls took to social media to mock her appearance.

The 36-year-old wrote on X: “Also before people start going for her appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years.”

“So lets not make s*** jokes about her on twitter yeah,” he added.

Tulisa’s entrance into the jungle got off to a cracking start on Sunday night as she won the first challenge alongside Corrie star Alan Halsall – making the first team leaders in camp.

Her appearance on I’m A Celeb has been dubbed her “television comeback”, after taking a step back from the spotlight ten years ago.

Back in 2013, Tulisa was subject to an elaborate sting operation which ruined her career prospects.

Mazher Mahmood, also known as the Fake Sheik, a former journalist for the Sun on Sunday was jailed for 15 months for perverting the course of justice after he tricked Tulisa into buying cocaine for him while he posed as a film producer.

Speaking about entering the I’m a Celebrity jungle, the N-Dubz star said: “There’s nothing worse in that jungle than what happened in 2013.”

“Every time I think, you know, this is going to be hard, I think I’ve done it, I can do it.

“And then I just got to the point, well, going on television again is the most uncomfortable situation I could possibly put myself in.”

“And I feel like I’ve been on this kind of healing cycle for the past 11 years, really, since all the crap, since X Factor, since the trial.

“And this, for me, would complete the cycle, because it’s the last thing on the list is this overwhelming fear that I have or have had. I’m not feeling it today, but overall, of this fear of being on especially TV.”

Looking back at the horrific ordeal, the songstress added: “Honestly, I can’t tell you.

“Sure, at times it’s been horrific for me at moments in the past 10 years, but that’s just not the perspective that I have now. I take it all as knowledge.

“Knowledge is power and ultimately a blessing because I wouldn’t be where I am without it, I wouldn’t change a thing.

“I don’t think I would have been able to do this unless I was feeling in such a strong content place. So it could only have been now. It couldn’t have been before.”