Ryan Tubridy promises to seek clarification on ‘confusing’ lockdown guidelines on tonight’s Late Late Show

The RTÉ presenter admitted he is 'fed up'

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Ryan Tubridy | Andres Poveda

Ryan Tubridy has promised to seek clarification on the “confusing” lockdown guidelines on tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show.

The presenter spoke about the Government announcement coming this evening, which expects to see Dublin enter into Level 3 of the Living With Covid plan.

Ryan admitted he was “fed up” and “confused” about what to expect from the new plan.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One show this morning, Ryan said: “I myself am a bit confused.”

“I thought pubs and restaurants were not really a problem when it comes to spreading the virus and that actually it was people in their houses that were doing the damage.

“And now it looks like they are – well we don’t know yet as they haven’t agreed on it – but it does suggest they keep dropping these really heavy hints all week long about Dublin’s on a knife edge, Dublin might close.

“I’m not sure, it seems like they are going to close the restaurants maybe, Dublin restaurants.

“Is that going to drive more people into other people’s houses? I find it very peculiar,” he added.

“Nobody has clarified it for me, maybe they will tonight on The Late Late Show because we are going to look at it.

“I’m very fed up with the incoherent messaging. So we are going to try fix that at the start of the show tonight. If not for you, but for me at a selfish level.

“And we will do as we have done as a nation which is the right thing and try hang in there.”

The star-studded line-up for tonight’s show was released yesterday, which includes Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson – as he chats to Ryan about his current and upcoming film projects.

Gloria Estefan, the Cuban-American singer-songwriter, will also appear on the programme to speak about her career highs and lows, as well as giving her take on the current state of US Politics.

Hazel Chu will chat about breaking the glass ceiling as the first person from an ethnic background to become Lord Mayor of Dublin, what life was like for her growing up as the daughter of Chinese immigrants, fighting racism, and how Dublin is coping with the pandemic.

Ryan will also be chatting to TV presenter-turned-author Dermot O’Leary about an eventful summer that saw him become a new dad, and discover he had Covid antibodies.

Denise Chaila, the Zambian-born, Limerick rapper, singer, poet, and one of the stand-out stars of the Irish music scene in 2020, will be on the show to perform her single Chaila, and will chat with Ryan about her breakthrough year.

Breakout TikTok stars, Irish dancing group Cairde will be in studio too – chatting about their meteoric rise to stardom on the social media platform, garnering millions of hits for their dance videos made during the pandemic.

There will also be a special acoustic performance from James Vincent McMorrow, and Francis Brennan will be in studio talking about the importance of keeping a diary in times of turmoil.

The Late Late Show airs tonight, September 18th, at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.

