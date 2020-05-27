RTÉ reveal Fair City will ‘look a little different’ when it returns to screens

RTÉ reveal Fair City will ‘look a little different’ when it returns...

RTÉ has revealed that Fair City will “look a little different” when it returns to our screens.

In a statement from the broadcasting station, RTÉ confirmed that they’re working to get the show back into production.

“We are working towards finding ways of getting back to the production of Fair City,” it stated.

“Our primary concern and top priority are for the health and safety of our cast and crew.”

“This is a process that will be taken in stages and Fair City will implement Government and RTE safety restrictions.”

“As the Government has outlined a roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions, we will move with those phases as the country begins to open up and significant safety protocols will be put in place.”

“Fair City will look a little different, but by implementing these changes we will be able to go on telling stories, and bring the lives of those living in Carrigstown back to our screens.”

The news comes after Fair City star Bryan Murray called on RTÉ to air old episodes of the show, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

