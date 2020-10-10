RTÉ open applications for The Late Late Toy Show’s virtual audience

The Toy Show won't have a studio audience this year

RTÉ have opened applications for The Late Late Toy Show’s virtual audience.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s show won’t have a studio audience – as it would be impossible to manage social distancing.

However, RTÉ are giving families the chance to be a part of the show in a different way.

In a statement, producers said: “We are creating a magical, socially distanced, audience who will be beamed into studio, through the magic of TV, straight from their own homes!”

“And to do this we need your help. Because we want you and your family to be part of that remote audience and bring the cheers and the claps, and the oohs and the aahs to Ireland’s favourite night of the year.”

Applications are currently open here, and close on October 23rd.

The news comes after Ryan dropped some hints about this year’s Toy Show theme earlier this week.

