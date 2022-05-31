RTÉ announces major scheduling change for Fair City

RTÉ has announced a major scheduling change for Fair City.

Beginning from Sunday, 12th June, the popular Irish soap will no longer broadcast on Wednesday nights.

Instead it will air on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

The move to Friday at 7:30pm follows ITV’s revised schedule for Coronation Street and Emmerdale, and BBC’s EastEnders.

Having reviewed RTÉ’s soap schedule, the decision was taken to move Fair City to Friday nights to ensure that viewers can continue to enjoy four episodes, four nights a week.

Teasing what fans can expect this Summer, Fair City Executive Producer Brigie deCourcy said: “It is an exciting time in Carrigstown, and we look forward to viewers coming with us to 7:30pm on Friday nights.”

He added: “This Summer we get to tell the stories we have been planning for some time.”

“Emotions will run high with the heart-breaking story of Anto Collins’ gambling addiction, how he deceives and weaves in and out of his lies; Damien and Mairead struggle to manage sugar daddy turned property developer James Rafferty as his elusive father remains just that, and by the time we reach our anniversary in September, Carrigstown will once again be thrown into even more drama with plenty of surprises, shocks and returning faces.”

Fair City will celebrate its 34th anniversary on Sunday, September 18th on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.