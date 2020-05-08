RTÉ announce new entertainment show hosted by Marty Morrissey

Marty will be joined by some famous faces

Marty Morrissey has called on some friends from the world of sport, comedy, music and TV to join him in his new series ‘Marty in the Shed’ for RTÉ Player.

Starting on May 10th, four episodes will be released every Sunday evening to bring a new entertainment show to audiences at home.

Filmed via Zoom in Marty’s shed in the backyard of his West Clare home, each episode will offer viewers a variety of entertainment – from comedy sketches, fun games, and musical performances, to conversations with leading Irish entertainers and influencers.

In the first episode, Marty speaks to Emmy Award-winning actor Chris O’Dowd from LA about how he’s coping with quarantine life and potty training his two young sons.

Chris tells Marty about his Irish neighbours in LA, and reveals how he hangs out with more Irish people now compared to when he lived in London.

Also joining from the US is Instagram star Erika Fox, aka Retro Flame, in New York City for a game of animals as Gaeilge.

There will also be comedy from Oliver Callan, and the Kilfenora Céilí Band will bring viewers a special socially distanced performance.

Throughout the series, audiences can expect interviews with Nicky Byrne, Alison Spittle, Aoibhín Garrihy, Anna Geary, Bernard O’Shea, Sean Costello from the Galway Tenors, Mike Denver, Aidan O’Shea, and Rob Heffernan.

Marty Morrissey said: “It’s certainly a bit different to be presenting a show from my Shed in my backyard in West Clare on the Wild Atlantic Way but here goes!”

“I’m deeply honoured to be given this opportunity on the RTÉ Player as I meet new and old friends who will be joining me from all over Ireland, USA, UK & Spain as we all try to cope with this world pandemic.|

“We all need to stay safe right now and stay at home and hopefully we can bring a smile to your face for just a half an hour on RTÉ Player.”

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.