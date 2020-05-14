Riverdale creator reveals plans for major time jump

The time jump will allow the cast to play characters closer to their own ages

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed plans for a major time jump next season.

According to TV Line, season five will jump several years into the future – to skip the period of time when all the characters go to college.

This will allow the show’s cast to play characters closer to their own ages.

The time jump won’t happen until the fourth episode of the fifth season, as they need to wrap up some storylines that were shut down by COVID-19.

Roberto said: “We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time-jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end.”

“So, what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes,” he added.

