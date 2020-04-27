Ricky Gervais confirms third series of After Life – if overwhelming response continues

Ricky Gervais has confirmed that a third season of After Life will go ahead if the overwhelming response continues.

Although he would break his two series rule, the comedian revealed that the emotional messages he received has encouraged him to make another season for Netflix.

The show stars Ricky as suicidal local journalist Tony who is struggling to cope with the loss of his wife Lisa to cancer.

The series returned for its second installment on Friday and received rave reviews from viewers.

During a Twitter livestream, Ricky said: “I’d love to do a season three – I’ve got ideas for it. It looks like it’s going to go down a storm, so if this reaction carries on, then yes.”

However, Ricky admitted that the huge success of the show means he is under pressure to raise the bar even further.

He said: “The better it goes down the worst it is for me, you can do something f***ing amazing, and everyone goes, “Oh god, it’s the best thing ever, 10/10.”

“But if you do something else that is 9.5/10 people are like, ‘It’s f***ing awful, this is the worst show on television,’ so that’s what goes through my mind.”

Ricky recently shared that he is inundated with letters from people who are grieving.

Speaking to Radio X’s Danny Wallace, he said: “I’ve never had a reaction like it. And I don’t just mean the size of the reaction, as that could be a reflection of the fact Netflix has 170 million subscribers worldwide, which is mind-blowing really when you think about it,”

“But it was the emotional response. My agent, on the first week, got 300 letters. Now that is really rare, where people are bothering to write letters, and they were telling their own story, so it wasn’t a tweet, it wasn’t a thumbs up.”

The actor also revealed he is regularly approached by fans when he is out and about because of the show which has opened his eyes to grief.

“And people come up to me on the street. Usually it’s ‘I loved the show,’ or ‘Give it to them at the Golden Globes’ and now they come up and approach me and say, ‘I lost my brother three weeks before I watched it’ and you think, ‘Oh my god. Everyone’s grieving.'”

He added: “Everyone in the world is grieving about something all the time and the older you get the more you’ve got to grieve about. And I really didn’t think of it as a document about grief.”

