REVEALED: The favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother

Jack P. Shepherd has been tipped to win Celebrity Big Brother, with the final just days away.

The popular reality show returned to our screens on almost two weeks ago, with 13 new celebrity housemates.

However, as of Tuesday April 22, nine housemates remain.

According to bookmakers Grosvenor Sport, the 37-year-old is the favourite to win the series, with Danny Beard shortly behind him.

Simon Kew, spokesperson for Grosvenor Sport said: “Jack P. Shepherd has leapfrogged into the lead as the new 13/8 favourite. From an outsider at 20/1 just a week ago to topping the market, Jack’s now got the backing of both punters and Corrie fans. His ability to survive two evictions and his growing popularity suggests real momentum behind him now.”

“Danny Beard, who previously held the top spot, is now a close second at 7/4. Danny’s charisma, wit and authenticity continue to resonate strongly with the audience, and although he’s just been edged out by Jack, he remains a strong contender.”

Check out the full list of odds on the winner of CBB 2025 below:

Jack P. Shepherd – 13/8

Danny Beard – 7/4

JoJo Siwa – 11/4

Donna Preston – 6/1

Chris Hughes – 16/1

Chesney Hawkes – 20/1

Patsy Palmer – 20/1

Angellica Bell – 50/1

Ella Rae Wise – 50/1